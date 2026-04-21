Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, participates in an interview with a Peruvian reporter at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 23, 2026. Hiester will perform a dynamic aerial demonstration of the F-16 at the Peru Airshow 2026, showcasing the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)