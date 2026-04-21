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    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru [Image 10 of 11]

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    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru

    LIMA, PERU

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 23, 2026. Hiester will perform a dynamic aerial demonstration of the F-16 at the Peru Air Show 2026, showcasing U.S. Air Force readiness and strengthening the partnership between the United States and Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9639112
    VIRIN: 260422-F-VV695-1467
    Resolution: 3521x2343
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru

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    Viper
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    Peru Airshow 2026

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