Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 23, 2026. The team’s participation in Peru Airshow 2026 highlights the enduring and committed partnership between the United States and Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)