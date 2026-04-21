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    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru [Image 8 of 11]

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    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru

    LIMA, PERU

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 23, 2026. The team travels to over 20 airshows across the U.S. and abroad, demonstrating the capabilities of the F-16 and the professionalism of the Airmen who operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9639109
    VIRIN: 260422-F-VV695-1362
    Resolution: 3038x2021
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru
    Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru

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    Viper
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    Peru Airshow 2026

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