Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 23, 2026. The team travels to over 20 airshows across the U.S. and abroad, demonstrating the capabilities of the F-16 and the professionalism of the Airmen who operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)