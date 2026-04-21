U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 23, 2026. The F-16 is a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9639107
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-VV695-1343
|Resolution:
|3118x2075
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.