Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 23, 2026. The F-16 is a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)