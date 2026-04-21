Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru

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Maintenance members from the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team observe an aerial demonstration of the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 23, 2026. The team will perform an acrobatic airshow at the Peru Airshow 2026, strengthening the enduring partnership between the United States and Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)