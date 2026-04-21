U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua White, 56th Security Forces Squadron installation patrolman stationed at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, observes an aerial demonstration of the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 23, 2026. The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team travels to over 20 airshows across the U.S. and abroad, demonstrating the capabilities of the F-16 and the professionalism of the Airmen who operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9639103
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-VV695-1132
|Resolution:
|5199x3459
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo practice day in Lima, Peru [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.