21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3

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Soldiers representing the 18th Military Police Brigade’s squad for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition pose for a group photo after completing day three of the competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event builds teamwork, resilience, and esprit de corps through a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)