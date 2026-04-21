Soldiers representing the 18th Military Police Brigade’s squad for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition pose for a group photo after completing day three of the competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event builds teamwork, resilience, and esprit de corps through a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9630807
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-PT551-8349
|Resolution:
|6051x4841
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3 [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.