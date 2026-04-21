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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3 [Image 20 of 26]

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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3

    GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Ingram, command sergeant major of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, motivates his squad of competitors in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition through mentorship and words of encouragement at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. His leadership supports morale, resilience, and performance throughout the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9630797
    VIRIN: 260421-A-PT551-7622
    Resolution: 6949x4964
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3 [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    SwordOfFreedom
    21st TSC BSC 2026
    21 Strong

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