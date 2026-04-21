U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Ingram, command sergeant major of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, motivates his squad of competitors in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition through mentorship and words of encouragement at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. His leadership supports morale, resilience, and performance throughout the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9630797
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-PT551-7622
|Resolution:
|6949x4964
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3 [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.