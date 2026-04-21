U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Badillo-Rendon, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, selects a grenade for qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ proficiency, confidence, and safe handling of equipment in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9630772
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-PT551-4792
|Resolution:
|5764x3603
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3 [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.