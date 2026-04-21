U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alec Ruiz, a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, peers over cover to identify his target before throwing a grenade during qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ precision, decision-making, and safe handling of equipment in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9630752
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-PT551-6025
|Resolution:
|7328x4580
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3 [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.