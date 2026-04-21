21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alec Ruiz, a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, peers over cover to identify his target before throwing a grenade during qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ precision, decision-making, and safe handling of equipment in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)