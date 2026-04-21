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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3 [Image 17 of 26]

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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3

    GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alec Ruiz, a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, peers over cover to identify his target before throwing a grenade during qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ precision, decision-making, and safe handling of equipment in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9630752
    VIRIN: 260421-A-PT551-6025
    Resolution: 7328x4580
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3 [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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