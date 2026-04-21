21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Ingram, command sergeant major of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, motivates his squad of competitors in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition through mentorship and words of encouragement at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. His leadership supports morale, resilience, and performance throughout the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)