U.S. Army Spc. Blake Barfield, a network communication systems specialist assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, throws a grenade toward a bunker during qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ accuracy, technique, and confidence while reinforcing safe handling procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9630769
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-PT551-1761
|Resolution:
|7650x5464
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3 [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.