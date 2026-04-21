21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3

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U.S. Army Spc. Blake Barfield, a network communication systems specialist assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, throws a grenade toward a bunker during qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ accuracy, technique, and confidence while reinforcing safe handling procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)