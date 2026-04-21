21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3

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Practice grenades are prepared for competitors during grenade qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event ensures Soldiers safely rehearse proper techniques while reinforcing accuracy and confidence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)