21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 3

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U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Badillo-Rendon, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, selects a grenade for qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ proficiency, confidence, and safe handling of equipment in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)