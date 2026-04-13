Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise

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An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter from McNary Field, in Salem, conducts takeoff and hoist iteration in a hover as ground crew members, made up of Flight Medics, Search and Rescue Corpsmen, Rescue Swimmers, as well as civilian firefighters, train with simulated patients at the Sandy River Airport, Sandy, Oregon, on April 10, 2026. The exercise focused on patient packing training, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)