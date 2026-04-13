Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise

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Two Oregon Air National Guard Combat Controllers assigned to the 125th Special Tactics Squadron, 142nd Wing, conduct air traffic control with helicopters from the Oregon Army National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard over a joint training site at the Sandy River Airport, Sandy, Oregon, on April 10, 2026. The exercise focused on patient packing training, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)