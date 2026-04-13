Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise

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An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton, Oregon, takes off from the Sandy River Airport and flies over a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter assigned to Coast Guard Station Astoria at the conclusion of a day of joint first responder training that focused on water rescue and air mobility on April 10, 2026. The training focused on patient packing drills, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)