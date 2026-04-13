Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise

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U.S. Coast Guardsman Petty Officer Third Class Justin Warling, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, talks with a fellow first responder during a day of joint training held at the Sandy River Airport in Sandy, Oregon, on April 10, 2026. The training focused on patient packing drills, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)