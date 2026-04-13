U.S. Coast Guardsman Petty Officer Third Class Justin Warling, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, talks with a fellow first responder during a day of joint training held at the Sandy River Airport in Sandy, Oregon, on April 10, 2026. The training focused on patient packing drills, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 13:12
|Photo ID:
|9624258
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-CH590-1780
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|SANDY, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise [Image 32 of 32], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.