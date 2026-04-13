An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter from McNary Field, in Salem, conducts takeoff and hoist iteration in a hover as ground crew members, made up of Flight Medics, Search and Rescue Corpsmen, Rescue Swimmers, as well as civilian firefighters, train with simulated patients at the Sandy River Airport, Sandy, Oregon, on April 10, 2026. The exercise focused on patient packing training, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 13:12
|Photo ID:
|9624257
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-CH590-1447
|Resolution:
|5814x3876
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|SANDY, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise [Image 32 of 32], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.