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    Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise [Image 22 of 32]

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    Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise

    SANDY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Oregon National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, and other local agencies participated in a Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise coordinated by the Clackamas Fire Department and held at the Sandy River Airport in Sandy, Oregon, on April 10, 2026. The exercise focused on patient packing training, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 13:12
    Photo ID: 9624260
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-CH590-1700
    Resolution: 6049x3997
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: SANDY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise [Image 32 of 32], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Navy
    Clackamas Fire
    Water Rescue Air Mobility Exercise

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