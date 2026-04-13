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Members of the Oregon National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, and other local agencies participated in a Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise coordinated by the Clackamas Fire Department and held at the Sandy River Airport in Sandy, Oregon, on April 10, 2026. The exercise focused on patient packing training, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)