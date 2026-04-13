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A U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter assigned to Coast Guard Station Astoria, Oregon, and an Oregon Army National Guard HH60M Black Hawk hover over the Sandy River Airport in Sandy, Oregon, on April 10, 2026, part of a joint training regional Water Rescue team Air Mobility exercise. The training focused on patient packing drills, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)