Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise

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Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. John Kilroy, a medic working with the HH-60M helicopter crew (right), talks to Morgan West (left), with the Clackamas Fire Department who organized the joint training exercise at the Sandy River Airport in Sandy, Oregon, on April 10, 2026. The exercise focused on patient packing training, aircraft-specific mission briefings, and hoist iterations aboard a U.S. Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook from Pendleton was also used for ground familiarization training. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)