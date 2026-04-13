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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival [Image 13 of 13]

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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew members assigned to the 168th Wing pose for a photo with their water survival instructor following completion of a water survival training refresher course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 10, 2026. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water-survival situations, and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 21:58
    Photo ID: 9623813
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-UF872-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

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