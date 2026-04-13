168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew members assigned to the 168th Wing pose for a photo with their water survival instructor following completion of a water survival training refresher course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 10, 2026. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water-survival situations, and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)