168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

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Tech. Sgt. Jared Stephens, KC-135 boom operator assigned to the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, connects a hoist during simulated helicopter rescue procedures in the base pool during water survival refresher training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 9, 2026. The training includes familiarization with aircrew flight equipment aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker, 20-person life raft operations, and swimming techniques. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water-survival situations, and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)