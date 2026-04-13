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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival [Image 7 of 13]

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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Alaska Air National Guard Col. Adam Staubach, KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 168th Wing, sets up a life raft as the aircrew team familiarizes itself with survival equipment during water survival refresher training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 9, 2026. Aircrew members sit together in a 20-person life raft as they practice procedures and simulate waiting for a rescue helicopter. The training includes familiarization with aircrew flight equipment aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker, life raft operations, and swimming techniques. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water survival situations and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 22:08
    Photo ID: 9623807
    VIRIN: 260409-Z-UF872-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

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    Eielson Air Force Base
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    168th Operations Group
    Army National Guard
    Water Suvival

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