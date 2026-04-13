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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival [Image 11 of 13]

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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jared Stephens, KC-135 boom operator assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard, 268th Wing, connects to a hoist and gives a thumbs up during simulated helicopter rescue procedures in the base pool as part of the water survival refresher training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 10, 2026. The training includes familiarization with aircrew flight equipment aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker, 20-person life raft operations, and swimming techniques. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water-survival situations, and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 22:01
    Photo ID: 9623812
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-UF872-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

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    aircrew
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Water Survival Course
    168th Wing
    KC-135 aircrew
    water survival refresher training

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