168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

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Tech. Sgt. Jared Stephens, KC-135 boom operator assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard, 268th Wing, connects to a hoist and gives a thumbs up during simulated helicopter rescue procedures in the base pool as part of the water survival refresher training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 10, 2026. The training includes familiarization with aircrew flight equipment aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker, 20-person life raft operations, and swimming techniques. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water-survival situations, and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)