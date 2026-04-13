168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bailey Wingett, water survival instructor, simulates a helicopter hoist pickup from the diving board and assists aircrew members in practicing hooking up to the hoist during water survival training at the Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water-survival situations, and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)