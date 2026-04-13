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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival [Image 12 of 13]

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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bailey Wingett, water survival instructor, simulates a helicopter hoist pickup from the diving board and assists aircrew members in practicing hooking up to the hoist during water survival training at the Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water-survival situations, and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9623814
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-UF872-1020
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival
    168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

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    Alaska Air National Guard
    base pool
    water survival course
    168th Wing
    water survival refresher course
    Always Ready Alway There

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