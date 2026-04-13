168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

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Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew members assigned to the 168th Wing set up a life raft and familiarize themselves with survival equipment during water survival refresher training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 9, 2026. Aircrew members sit together in a 20-person life raft as they practice procedures and simulate waiting for a rescue helicopter. The training includes familiarization with aircrew flight equipment aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker, life raft operations, and swimming techniques. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water-survival situations, and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)