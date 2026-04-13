Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew members assigned to the 168th Wing set up a life raft and familiarize themselves with survival equipment during water survival refresher training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 10, 2026. Aircrew members sit together in a 20-person life raft as they practice procedures and simulate waiting for a rescue helicopter. The training includes familiarization with aircrew flight equipment aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker, life raft operations, and swimming techniques. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water-survival situations, and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9623810
|VIRIN:
|260409-Z-UF872-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.