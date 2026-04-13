168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker Aircrew Train for Water Survival

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Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew members assigned to the 168th Wing set up a life raft and familiarize themselves with survival equipment during water survival refresher training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 9, 2026. Aircrew members sit together in a 20-person life raft as they practice procedures and simulate waiting for a rescue helicopter. The training includes familiarization with aircrew flight equipment aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker, life raft operations, and swimming techniques. The training enhances aircrew preparedness and ensures readiness to survive and operate effectively in emergency water survival situations and is required for all aircrew members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)