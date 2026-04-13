Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edric Orino, 163d Operation Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, talks with Capt. Reginold Slater, DCMA Blue List assessor, about small Unmanned Aerial Systems and their use for the current and future warfighter during DCMA Blue List training event, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. This training informed smarter procurement and the development of scalable, cost-effective sUAS solutions for warfighters. In alignment with Executive Order 14307 and the Secretary of War’s drone-dominance directive, DCMA is accelerating the delivery and integration of these capabilities to the force.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)