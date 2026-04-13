Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding | Tommy Cheng, DCMA Blue List assessor, briefs representatives from eight different agencies on the mechanics behind sUAS technology and marketplace constraint solutions during a training event hosted by the Hap Arnold Innovation Center, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. Cheng, a drone enthusiast and engineer, gave insights into mechanical components and how drones are the biggest battlefield innovation in a generation. This training shaped smarter procurement, scalable small Unmanned Aerial Systems, and cost-effective drone solutions for warfighters. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — The Hap Arnold Innovation Center brought together military, federal, and industry partners for a Defense Contract Management Agency Blue List small Unmanned Aircraft Systems training, collaboration, and networking event, April 14, 2026, reinforcing a whole-of-government approach to accelerating drone capabilities for the warfighter.

“Drones represent one of the most significant battlefield innovations of our time,” said Tommy Cheng, DCMA Blue List assessor and engineer.

The event convened over 70 representatives from Team March, the National Guard Bureau, Naval Special Warfare, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, California Counter Drug Task Force, Joint Interagency Task Force 401, and several other stakeholders to exchange ideas, evaluate emerging technologies, and bridge the gap between innovation and operational application. The training emphasized the rapidly evolving sUAS field and the importance of integrating trusted sourcing to meet future mission demands.

“Each agency is good at operating in silos and has different objectives, but we need to communicate across services. The goal is to be the one place for warfighters to get their hands on capable and advanced drones through our marketplace at scale,” said Capt. Reginold Slater, DCMA Blue List assessor.

Under the old procurement system, only two vendors existed, but under the new DMCA Blue List screening, 40 new vendors have been approved to arm end users with drastically reduced acquisition delays.

Throughout the event, participants engaged with more than 20 drone platforms and accessories, gaining hands-on experience with systems ranging from First-Person View configurations to mission-adaptable platforms. These engagements highlighted the need for smarter procurement strategies and adaptable systems that can scale across a range of operational environments.

“It’s absolutely necessary to have these forums. We are interchanging mission needs from multiple agencies to come away with adaptive solutions for the collective mission and unique capabilities,” said Master Sgt. Charles Rodriguez from the HAIC and the 196th Attack Squadron sensor operator.

The training directly supports the objectives outlined in Executive Order 14307 and the Secretary of War’s drone dominance directive, which call for rapid development, procurement, and fielding of unmanned systems. By aligning stakeholders and streamlining acquisition pathways, DCMA and its partners are accelerating the integration of cost-effective, scalable sUAS capabilities into the force.

Maj. Adam Lucero, director of the Hap Arnold Innovation Center, emphasized the role of working together in achieving long-term success and said, “It’s about joint collaboration, not competition between agencies. We have the same problems and the same goals. Together, we can rapidly advance technological solutions while also reducing duplication of efforts. Drone dominance is not achieved in isolation, but rather our joint efforts can be combined to create new real-world mission impacts for today’s and tomorrow’s warfighter.”

Leaders and Airmen from the 163d Attack Wing, including Col. Daniel Vargas, deputy commander, participated alongside mission partners to strengthen interoperability and ensure readiness in an increasingly contested and technology-driven battlespace.

“This session provided valuable insight into how DCMA has created a huge step toward streamlining acquisition while ensuring compliance with evolving security standards, ultimately helping put trusted technology into the hands of our warfighters more quickly,” said Col. Daniel Vargas, 163d Attack Wing deputy commander.

Vargas also said,” Leveraging the innovation ecosystem within the Hap Arnold Innovation Center, we are committed to advancing integration and capability development. Events like this accelerate alignment, foster collaboration, and help translate emerging technologies into operational advantage.”

As the sUAS landscape continues to evolve, events like the Blue List training serve as a critical nexus for innovation, collaboration, and action—ensuring the joint force remains agile, informed, and ready to maintain a competitive edge. This underscores the 163d’s commitment to its strategic priority of ready now and tomorrow, through an innovative approach to mission achievement while being grounded in expertise.