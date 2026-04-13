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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration [Image 7 of 8]

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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Rodriguez, Hap Arnold Innovation Center, California Air National Guard, tries on First-Person View goggles for small Unmanned Aerial Systems during a DCMA Blue List training event, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. This training informed smarter procurement and the development of scalable, cost-effective sUAS solutions for warfighters. In alignment with Executive Order 14307 and the Secretary of War’s drone-dominance directive, DCMA is accelerating the delivery and integration of these capabilities to the force.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 17:38
    Photo ID: 9623441
    VIRIN: 260414-Z-RZ465-1197
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.21 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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