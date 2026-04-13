Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Rodriguez, Hap Arnold Innovation Center, California Air National Guard, tries on First-Person View goggles for small Unmanned Aerial Systems during a DCMA Blue List training event, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. This training informed smarter procurement and the development of scalable, cost-effective sUAS solutions for warfighters. In alignment with Executive Order 14307 and the Secretary of War’s drone-dominance directive, DCMA is accelerating the delivery and integration of these capabilities to the force.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)