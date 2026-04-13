Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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Tommy Cheng, DCMA Blue List assessor, briefs representatives from eight different agencies on the mechanics behind sUAS technology and marketplace constraint solutions during a training event hosted by the Hap Arnold Innovation Center, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. Cheng, a drone enthusiast and engineer, gave insights into mechanical components and how drones are the biggest battlefield innovation in a generation. This training shaped smarter procurement, scalable small Unmanned Aerial Systems, and cost-effective drone solutions for warfighters. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)