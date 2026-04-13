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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration [Image 3 of 8]

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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    Tommy Cheng, DCMA Blue List assessor, briefs representatives from eight different agencies on the mechanics behind sUAS technology and marketplace constraint solutions during a training event hosted by the Hap Arnold Innovation Center, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. Cheng, a drone enthusiast and engineer, gave insights into mechanical components and how drones are the biggest battlefield innovation in a generation. This training shaped smarter procurement, scalable small Unmanned Aerial Systems, and cost-effective drone solutions for warfighters. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 17:38
    Photo ID: 9623436
    VIRIN: 260414-Z-RZ465-1092
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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    sUAS, cUAS

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