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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration [Image 4 of 8]

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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Holman, 163d Maintenance Squadron, California AIr Nataional Guard, attends the DCMA Blue List training, focusing on the future of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. Hosted by the Hap Arnold Innovation Center, collaboration took place between Team March agencies, the National Guard Bureau, Naval Special Warfare, Customs and Border Patrol, and ARCWERX to connect ideas to real-world impacts. This training shaped smarter procurement, scalable sUASs, and cost-effective drone solutions for warfighters. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 17:38
    Photo ID: 9623438
    VIRIN: 260414-Z-RZ465-1147
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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    Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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