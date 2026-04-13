Tommy Cheng, DCMA Blue List assessor, briefs representatives from eight different agencies on the mechanics behind sUAS technology and marketplace constraint solutions during a training event hosted by the Hap Arnold Innovation Center, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. Cheng, a drone enthusiast and engineer, gave insights into mechanical components and how drones are the biggest battlefield innovation in a generation. This training shaped smarter procurement, scalable small Unmanned Aerial Systems, and cost-effective drone solutions for warfighters. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 17:38
|Photo ID:
|9623435
|VIRIN:
|260414-Z-RZ465-1068
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.14 MB
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration
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