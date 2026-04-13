Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Vargas, 163d Attack Wing deputy commander, California Air National Guard, attends the DCMA Blue List training, focusing on the future of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. Hosted by the Hap Arnold Innovation Center, collaboration took place between Team March agencies, the National Guard Bureau, Naval Special Warfare, Customs and Border Patrol, and ARCWERX to connect ideas to real-world impacts. This training shaped smarter procurement, scalable sUASs, and cost-effective drone solutions for warfighters. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)