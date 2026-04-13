Hap Arnold Innovation Center Hosts sUAS Blue List Training to Advance Drone Dominance Through Collaboration

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Tommy Cheng, DCMA Blue List assessor, brought over 20 drones and accessories to showcase the diversity of the available products, discuss the mechanics behind their capabilities, and discuss marketplace constraint solutions during a training event hosted by the Hap Arnold Innovation Center, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 14, 2026. Cheng, a drone enthusiast and engineer, gave insights into mechanical components and how drones are the biggest battlefield innovation in a generation. This training shaped smarter procurement, scalable sUASs, and cost-effective drone solutions for warfighters. In alignment with Executive Order 14307 and the Secretary of War’s drone-dominance directive, DCMA is accelerating the delivery and integration of these capabilities to the force.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)