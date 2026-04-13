Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment

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Illinois Army National Guard Capt. Tucker Petersen talks with his 2-year-old nephew, Wade Petersen, after Capt. Petersen's April 14 arrival at the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill. Capt. Petersen, a social studies teacher and track coach in Rossville, Ill., had his first conversation with Wade, who was not yet speaking when the Springfield-based 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion deployed in June 2025. The 232nd was deployed to Europe for 10-months. Capt. Petersen is the operations officer for the battalion, which was based in Poland. It was responsible for logistics across a multi-nation region. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)