Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment

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Tia Petersen hugs her son, Illinois Army National Guard Capt. Tucker Petersen, after his April 14 return from deployment. Capt. Petersen and about a half-dozen of his fellow Soldiers arrived at the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill. Capt. Petersen's unit, the Springfield-based 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, was deployed to Europe for 10-months. Capt. Petersen is the operations officer for the battalion, which was based in Poland. It was responsible for logistics across a multi-nation region. Capt. Petersen, a social studies teacher and track coach in Rossville, Ill., was surprised by a crowd of family and friends. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)