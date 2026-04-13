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    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment [Image 4 of 15]

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    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment

    SAVOY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Tia Petersen hugs her son, Illinois Army National Guard Capt. Tucker Petersen, after his April 14 return from deployment. Capt. Petersen and about a half-dozen of his fellow Soldiers arrived at the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill. Capt. Petersen's unit, the Springfield-based 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, was deployed to Europe for 10-months. Capt. Petersen is the operations officer for the battalion, which was based in Poland. It was responsible for logistics across a multi-nation region. Capt. Petersen, a social studies teacher and track coach in Rossville, Ill., was surprised by a crowd of family and friends. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 00:52
    Photo ID: 9615681
    VIRIN: 260415-A-OH563-2195
    Resolution: 1621x898
    Size: 384.4 KB
    Location: SAVOY, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment

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