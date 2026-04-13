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    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment [Image 1 of 15]

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    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment

    SAVOY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Adlynn Kirkpatrick, 10, hugs her father, Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Mathew Kirkpatrick, after his April 14 arrival at the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill. His unit, the Springfield-based 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion deployed in June 2025. The 232nd was deployed to Europe for 10-months. It was based in Poland and was responsible for logistics across a multi-nation region. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 00:52
    Photo ID: 9615686
    VIRIN: 260415-A-OH563-1489
    Resolution: 3027x3090
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SAVOY, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment

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