Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment

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Adlynn Kirkpatrick, 10, hugs her father, Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Mathew Kirkpatrick, after his April 14 arrival at the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill. His unit, the Springfield-based 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion deployed in June 2025. The 232nd was deployed to Europe for 10-months. It was based in Poland and was responsible for logistics across a multi-nation region. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)