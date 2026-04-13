Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment

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Illinois Army National Guard Capt. Nicholas Limentato is hugged by his girlfriend, Audrey Newlin after his April 14 arrival at the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill. His unit, the Springfield-based 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion deployed in June 2025. The 232nd was deployed to Europe for 10-months. The battalion, which was based in Poland, was responsible for logistics across a multi-nation region. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)