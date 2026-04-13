Illinois Army National Guard Capt. Tucker Petersen talks with his 2-year-old nephew, Wade Petersen, after Capt. Petersen's April 14 arrival at the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill. Capt. Petersen, a social studies teacher and track coach in Rossville, Ill., had his first conversation with Wade, who was not yet speaking when the Springfield-based 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion deployed in June 2025. The 232nd was deployed to Europe for 10-months. Capt. Petersen is the operations officer for the battalion, which was based in Poland. It was responsible for logistics across a multi-nation region. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 00:51
|Photo ID:
|9615695
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-OH563-3648
|Resolution:
|1835x2596
|Size:
|1003.21 KB
|Location:
|SAVOY, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.