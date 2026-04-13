Tia Petersen hugs her son, Illinois Army National Guard Capt. Tucker Petersen, after his April 14 return from deployment. Capt. Petersen and about a half-dozen of his fellow Soldiers arrived at the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill. Capt. Petersen's unit, the Springfield-based 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, was deployed to Europe for 10-months. Capt. Petersen is the operations officer for the battalion, which was based in Poland. It was responsible for logistics across a multi-nation region. Capt. Petersen, a social studies teacher and track coach in Rossville, Ill., was surprised by a crowd of family and friends. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 00:52
|Photo ID:
|9615682
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-OH563-6233
|Resolution:
|5172x2592
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SAVOY, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois National Guard Soldiers Return to Illinois After Key Logistics Mission in Poland, 10-Month Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.