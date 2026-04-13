Chièvres Air Base Safety Site Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety Specialist Tony McCoy, middle, discusses site safety and safety reporting requirements with Europe District Construction Control Representative Ryan Booher and a contractor partner during a site visit to Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. Engaging with construction contractors about safety is a big part of ensuring site safety. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)