U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety Specialist Tony McCoy, middle, discusses site safety and safety reporting requirements with Europe District Construction Control Representative Ryan Booher and a contractor partner during a site visit to Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. Engaging with construction contractors about safety is a big part of ensuring site safety. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9613289
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-WZ074-1060
|Resolution:
|4902x3272
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chièvres Air Base Safety Site Visit [Image 24 of 24], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.