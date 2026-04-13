Chièvres Air Base Safety Site Visit

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety Specialist Tony McCoy discusses the benefits of the modern safety helmets the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has adopted with Chièvres Air Base Resident Engineer Gabriel El-Swaify March 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently transition to newer "safety helmets," which offer better top and side impact protection than traditional hard hats and keeping construction field offices stocked for incoming employees is key to overall safety throughout Europe District. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)