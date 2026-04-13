Chièvres Air Base Utilities Upgrades

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Chièvres Resident Engineer Gabriel El-Swaify and a contractor partner discuss progress on utilities upgrades being delivered at Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. The utilities upgrades are key to supporting future growth at the base and are being overseen in close coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux partners. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)