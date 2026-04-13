U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District personnel check interior progress on construction of the Department of War Education Activity, Europe West District’s new offices being built on Chièvres Air Base in Belgium March 10, 2026. DoWEA’s Europe West District operates 17 schools in four countries across two time zones and this modern, new workplace will support that mission. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9613285
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-WZ074-1044
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chièvres Air Base West DSO Construction [Image 24 of 24], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.